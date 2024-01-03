Getting Answers
WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital

General Hospital actor and Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule
By Devyn Shea and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ABC’s General Hospital is celebrating 60 years on the air Thursday with a special show.

Brad Maule starred as Dr. Tony Jones on the show for 22 years, from 1984 through 2006. Though he now lives in Nacogdoches where he serves as a city councilman, he reflects on the show as well as his life in East Texas during his interview with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea.

