Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash; classes canceled for funeral services

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Police said a 17-year-old from Walker was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Range Avenue.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Livingston Parish School System confirmed the teen, identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was a student at Walker High School.

Blakeleigh Weems
Blakeleigh Weems(WAFB)

School system officials released the following statement:

School officials also announced Walker High School will not be in session on Monday, Jan 8, out of respect to the Weems family.

According to officials, “We ask that you remember the family in your prayers as the service will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.”

If you would like to donate to help with funeral arrangements, click here.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Sunday brings back sunshine and Monday brings rain again
Calm and pleasant for the weekend; more rain expected by Monday

Latest News

Jeff Landry inaugurated as 57th La. Governor
Jeff Landry inaugurated as 57th Louisiana Governor
Jeff Landry inaugurated as 57th La. Governor
Jeff Landry inaugurated as 57th La. Governor
Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Coats for Kids 2024
Jackets, coats handed out at annual Coats for Kids giveaway
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later