Texarkana man arrested twice in 3 days for DWI

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police in Texarkana, Texas arrested a man twice in three days for allegedly driving while drunk over the holidays.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says Toney Dangerfield, 53, is facing charges. The first arrest happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Employees at a fast food restaurant called 911 saying there was an “extremely intoxicated” man in the parking lot stumbling back to his car after he couldn’t get in the door of the business. Police showed up and spoke with the man, who was sitting in his car in the drive-thru line. Police say it was “pretty obvious” he was significantly impaired. Officers arrested him after he reportedly failed a sobriety test. He was booked into jail and released later in the day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, someone called 911 around 5:40 p.m. to report a man passed out in his car on the side of the road in their neighborhood who woke up and started driving away. An officer pulled the car over a short time later after seeing the driver swerving. The driver reportedly ignored the officer’s sirens and continued driving until he got to his house a few blocks away. Police say it was again immediately obvious Dangerfield was drunk. He was arrested again. This time, his bond was set at $10,000.

As of the publication of this article, he remains at the Bi-State Jail.

