SWLA 2024 Mardi Gras Events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Laissez le bon temps rouler! Let the good times roll SWLA! Here’s our guide to all the fun Mardi Gras events that will be happening across our area.

Calcasieu Parish

Jan. 6

Twelfth Night - Mardi Gras makes its flamboyant entrance with the Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza at the Lake Charles Event Center. There will be a lively, mini-parade featuring members of Krewe of Krewes under the direction of Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7.

Jan. 18

History of Mardi Gras at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum - Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at our upcoming History of Mardi Gras Exhibit. Explore the rich cultural tradition behind the famous Mardi Gras colors, uncover the origins of the first King Cake, and so much more! The Opening Reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s open and free to the public. Stop by to enjoy delicious refreshments, savor mouthwatering King Cakes, and discover something new about everyone’s favorite holiday season!

Jan. 25

Mardi Gras Community Dance - This free Mardi Gras community dance is presented by the City of Lake Charles and Community Inclusion. It will be at the Lake Charles Event Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 3

Knights of St. Peter Claver Mardi Gras Parade - This parade will take place on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 2526 Opelousas St. in Lake Charles.

Feb. 4

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Parade - Presented by Circle 7 & Youngstud Outlaws. Begins at 12:45 p.m., with the route being 4.1 miles long. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:45. Participating fees are collected on the day of the parade and are cash only. Contact Antonio Duhon at 337-607-7337 for more information.

Feb. 8

Oak Park Elementary Mardi Gras Parade - The Mardi Gras Parade at Oak Park Elementary will commence on 18th Street, make a right onto Fourth Avenue, proceed to 13th Street, make a right onto Fifth Avenue, and then turn left on 18th Street to return to the school. Starts at 12:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras Lighted Boat Parade - Parades are not just confined to the streets of Lake Charles! Boats adorned with Mardi Gras decorations and lights delight festival-goers along the shores of Lake Charles with a dazzling display of Mardi Gras spirit. Begins at 7 p.m.

Feb. 9

Merchants' Parade - The 2024 Merchants' Parade will take place at 7 p.m. This is the first parade of the season in Lake Charles, and it's a festive way for the entire community - residents and visitors alike - to jump into the Mardi Gras spirit. The parade is a glowing night parade where participants include a wide array of local businesses and social organizations as they take to the streets on Mardi Gras floats from the Lake Charles Civic Center down Pine Street to Ryan Street, ending at Sale Road.

Feb. 10

Children’s Mardi Gras Stroll - Making its return on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. The parade is a walking parade designed specifically for children ages 3-12. Children are encouraged to decorate their Mardi Gras umbrellas and prepare to show off their Mardi Gras spirit! Registration and line-up will begin at 10:15 a.m. at LCB’s Cougar Stadium Parking Lot (1175 1st Ave.) and will depart the staging area at 11 a.m.

World Famous Cajun Extravaganza and Gumbo Cook-off - Takes place at the Lake Charles Civic Center. After the cooking and judging takes place, the public can taste from every pot of chicken and sausage, seafood or wild game gumbo in a hot contest on Mardi Gras weekend! Gumbo contestants begin cooking at 7:30 a.m. and judging is at 11:30 a.m., with gumbo, served immediately afterward until 1:30 p.m. In addition to scrumptious food, there will be festive music.

Krewe of Barkus Parade - A parade of costumed pets and their owners makes for a whimsical, carnival atmosphere. The title of “Mystical Dog” is given to the most strikingly costumed participant. To enter your dog or learn more about the parade time, line-up, and route, contact Cumulus Broadcasting. As soon as the entry form is available, it will be posted on www.swlamardigras.com.

Krewe of Omega Parade - Held in downtown Lake Charles on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Krewe of Omega was formed to bring Mardi Gras activities to the black community. To this day, it is the only Southwest Louisiana krewe to hold its own parade. The parade is held each year on the Saturday prior to Mardi Gras.

Feb. 11

Mardi Gras Children's Day and Parade - Takes place at 10 a.m. prior to the Children's Day Parade at the Lake Charles Event Center in the Exhibition Hall. Children's Day, a free event, combines Mardi Gras fun with culture, music and learning. It includes exhibitions of performing arts, technology and science, safety and health, and arts and crafts—all interactive and hands-on. Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Ryan Street.

Mardi Gras Madness 5k - Race time starts around 12:30 p.m. (actual race start is contingent on the Children’s Parade. The start of the race is at the Police Jury Parking lot (the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Gill Street). It is a point to point race that coincides with the Mardi Gras Children’s parade route. The course runs down the Mardi Gras Parade route just an hour before The Children’s Parade. Can’t beat the crowd support on this one. At the finish we’ll have boudin, King cake, and beverages!

Feb. 12

Mardi Gras Royal Gala - Will be at 7 p.m. in the Lake Charles Event Center’s Coliseum. Kings and queens, royal dukes and duchesses, captains, courtesans, and jesters in museum-quality costumes will be in full display, complete with music and dancing for everyone at the second-largest Mardi Gras in Louisiana.

Feb. 13

Iowa Chicken Run and Parade - Catch a chicken at the annual Mardi Gras Run on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 503 E U.S. 90. Doors open at 8 a.m., the Mardi Gras floats start lining up at 9 a.m. and the parade rolls at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $15 at the door for adults and $10 for kids. The entry fee for children 12 and under is $5.

Mardi Gras In the Zone - Free event that provides a family-oriented area for families to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities. The area will have several kid-friendly games and activities, including a live DJ, Bayou Games truck, laser tag, a bounce house, a train ride, and an activity tent. There will be plenty of hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, and drinks for the kids to enjoy. Open from 11:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m., on the parade route on Ryan Street – in the parking lot between Pujo and Kirby streets.

Second Line Stroll - Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade. Starts at 1 p.m. on Ryan Street at the Pine Street intersection.

Jeeps on Parade - The 2024 Mardi Gras Jeeps on Parade will take place on Fat Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin’ jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade - Will showcase hot rods, classics, and motorcycles in the Fat Tuesday parade, starting at 3 p.m. in downtown Lake Charles.

Southwest Krewe of Krewes Parade - Get your purple, green and gold – it’s time to be a little bit gaudy! Over 60 krewes participate on floats of varying sizes blasting music and creating a fun party atmosphere. Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles - parade rolls at 5 p.m. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Allen Parish

Feb. 12

Soileau Mardi Gras Chicken Run and Zydeco Feast - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 422 La. 104 in Oberlin.

Beauregard Parish

Jan. 6

25th Annual Twelfth Night - Benefitting Muscular Dystrophy. Held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall in DeRidder. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the door. You must be 21 to enter. Casual dress. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle. No coolers allowed.

Feb. 10

DeRidder Mardi Gras Celebration - Held at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds (West Drive, DeRidder) with a bevy of events throughout the day, including a gumbo cook-off, dancing, chicken run and much more. Admission for ages 12 and over is $5. There is no charge for the public gumbo tasting.

DeRidder Mardi Gras Parade - Starts at 4 p.m. The route begins at the Old First Baptist Church on U.S. 171 North. Pine and ends at Steamboat Bill’s on N. Pine. Contact the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce for parade entry and more information.

Women’s League Mardi Gras Gala - Social hour begins at 7 p.m. at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. Presentation at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Sunshine #8, Planet Nutrition and Dear Me Southern Boutique. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jan. 13

Welsh's Rio Carnival Ball - Food and sweets provided by Sarah Broussard and Parish Seafood. Table of 8 costs $250, no single tickets available. Features DJ Crazy Davey. Formal attire only, 21+.

Jan. 20

Welsh Kids Run - All kids welcome! $5 a child, and children must be accompanied by a guardian 17+. No alcohol allowed. Full Mardi Gras attire is encouraged, and there will be awards for best dressed. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Jan. 27

Welsh Parade - Street dance opens at 10 a.m. Johnny Jiminez performs from noon to 3 p.m. Parade rolls at 3:30 p.m. TJ Gautreaux performs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 3

Lake Arthur Run and Parade - registration at 8 a.m., run rolls at 9.

Elton Children's Mardi Gras Run - Deadline to register is Jan. 1. Open to children ages 3 to 15. All children must have a traditional costume. Run starts at 9 a.m.

Feb. 10

Lake Arthur Ball

Jennings Run and Parade - Festival starts at 11 a.m. at Founders' Park. Parade rolls at 4 p.m. on Main Street.

