Surveillance footage reveals burglary at SWEPCO facility; Bossier deputies searching for 2 suspects

Images of two suspects and their vehicle were captured Dec. 22, 2023.(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to help identify two men accused of a burglary in Plain Dealing.

On Dec. 22, 2023, the suspects were caught on camera at Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) facility in the 18000 block of Highway 157. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, several Honda generators and a trailer, loaded with a black and tan Can Am Defender 1000 side by side, were stolen.

Images of two male suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras during the burglary.

Several days later, the trailer was found abandoned in the 17000 block of Highway 157. However, the Can Am and the generators weren’t there.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, please contact Bossier sheriff’s detectives at 318-965-3418.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

