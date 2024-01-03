Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims to be installed as chief judge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims will be formally installed as chief judge at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 3) in Courtroom 1 at Shreveport City Court, 1244 Texas Ave. in Shreveport.

A reception will follow the ceremony.

Sims was elected to the Election District 2, Division D seat on the Shreveport City Court bench in 2011, was re-elected in 2014 and qualified unopposed for another term in 2020. Her current term expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Before her election to the bench, Sims worked for more than 17 years as an attorney handling civil and criminal litigation, small claims and domestic cases.

She earned her juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center and her a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Dillard University.

