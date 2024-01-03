Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Multiple storm systems taking aim on the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A weak disturbance passing south of the ArkLaTex is bringing some light rain to parts of the area early this morning but this should quickly come to an end with gradual clearing as we head toward the lunch hour. By this afternoon, I’m expecting sunshine across most of the region with highs warming into the mid 50s.

Thursday looks like a fantastic day to get outside with plenty of sun expected and highs near normal for early January with readings in the upper 50s.

Things go downhill quickly on Friday as another fast moving system approaches the region. Rain will quickly arrive early Friday morning and then continue throughout the day. It will be a cold rain too with temperatures only climbing into the 40s!

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Calyn Parker
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Active pattern ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Rainy for tonight, but calm again by tomorrow
Another chilly start tomorrow leads to a bright day
Rainy for tonight, but calm again by tomorrow
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
Multiple waves of rain
A few days of rain chances