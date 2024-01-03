Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
More rain on Friday and into next week

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:55 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Starting off wet and cloudy this morning, more sunshine is likely throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low-50s, below average once again for this time of year. Fog is looking possible tonight as temperatures drop to near or slightly below freezing, so frost will be possible as well.

Thursday looks like a fantastic day to get outside with plenty of sun expected and highs near normal for early January with readings in the upper 50s. Things go downhill quickly on Friday as another fast-moving system approaches the region. Rain will quickly arrive early Friday morning and then continue throughout the day. It will be a cold rain too with temperatures only climbing into the 40s!

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low-pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer! Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

