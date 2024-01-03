Man arrested after allegedly screaming he would kill police chief, brandishing sword, fleeing

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man approached the New Boston Police Department and began to threaten to cut the head off the chief.

On Dec. 21, at 6:50 p.m., an officer with New Boston Police Department (NBPD) was performing a traffic stop but the dispatcher stopped responding to him. The officer made his way back towards the police department near the 100 block of North Center Street. As the officer arrived on the scene, he noticed Jose Luis Martinez wearing a black trench coat standing in a nearby parking lot. The officer said he noticed Martinez appeared to be holding a knife handle in his right hand, tucked into his coat sleeve.

The officer drew his weapon and demanded that Martinez drop the assumed knife and get on the ground. He ignored all of the officer’s commands and began to get into the driver’s side of a tan Toyota Tundra. In an attempt to stop the man from fleeing, the officer moved his vehicle to the back of the Tundra but the man drove forward over the curb and began to drive away. Martinez allegedly fled at first but then stopped his vehicle on Collum Street and an officer commanded him to leave his vehicle. At that time, deputies with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with Texas DPS arrived on the scene.

Martinez began to drive away once again and a trooper performed a PIT maneuver, striking Martinez’s vehicle and causing it to become stuck. After more attempted commands, one of the officers broke the front passenger window and sprayed Martinez with OC pepper spray.

Officers were able to put Martinez’s truck into park and remove him from it, taking him into custody.

A sword with a 16.5-inch blade and a 25.5-inch overall length was removed from the center console of the truck.

It came to light, that the dispatcher was taking a call and saw Martinez in the secure parking lot of the station on a security camera. When she stepped out to ask the man if he was okay, Martinez allegedly stated “I’m here for the chief’s head.” while pulling out the blade. The dispatcher quickly shut the secure door, locking it. She said that Martinez continued to scream, “I want the chief’s head. I’m here to take his life.” The dispatcher feared for their lives but went outside and spoke to the Martinez, saying she was going to call the chief so he could come to the station. Accordingly, Martinez ran towards her and screamed " I’m going to kill him. Dead. Get him here now. I want him now.” Martinez then ran around the building and entered the front door and attempted to make entry through a secure door but was unsuccessful. He then attacked the court clerk’s window several times with the weapon. As he was distracted, the dispatcher ran from the scene and found a nearby wrecker driver for help and was able to contact an officer to get help.

Martinez was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. After the evaluation, he was transported to Bi-State Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

