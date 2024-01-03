LSU fires defensive coordinator Matt House, 3 others

“This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024. I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions.”