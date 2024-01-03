LSU fires defensive coordinator Matt House, 3 others
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt House and three others.
The university announced the decision on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
House, who has a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, joined Brian Kelly’s coaching staff in 2021. He coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years before accepting the position at LSU.
