Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

GRAPHIC: Woman protects dog from alligator attack

A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - What once was part of the beautiful landscape of living out in the glades has now turned into a water worry for some residents in the Pembroke Pines area.

“I don’t think they’re beautiful when they’re trying to eat my dog,” Gwen Cash said after a recent encounter with an alligator.

That nightmare came to life for Cash on New Year’s Eve.

“I think they’re beautiful. They’re in their natural habitat,” Gwen Cash said. “You know? We came here, not the other way around.”

The run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.

WARNING: This video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared. (WSVN, GWEN CASH, CNN)

“Within like five minutes, we weren’t out here that long and he was like right there,” Cash described. “I go, ‘Wow.’ You know? I scanned the whole lake and that quick, he was right there. He kind of turned as if he was going for my dog’s throat, and I was trying to put my arm around my dog’s chest and that’s how I got scratched or whatever, and I’m glad he didn’t close his mouth.”

Cash was eventually able to get her Rottweiler named Maximus back inside.

“When you start feeding him, they look at you and they think of food, and that’s the only thing I can think is why he comes straight up,” Cash said. “Either that or he wants to get my dog.”

That is now the concern for herself, her dog, and the families that live along Holly Lake.

“Hey, if not my dog, somebody’s little kid could be playing,” Cash added.

Copyright 2024 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Calyn Parker
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
KSLA has some changes to its programming starting Jan. 1, 2024.
KSLA announces changes to programming lineup

Latest News

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court...
VIDEO: Nevada judge attacked during sentencing hearing
Frank Edwards Jr. was shot and killed in Nov. of 2023
‘We want justice for Frank Edwards Jr.’: family of Mansfield man still looking for answers 2 months after his death
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Atlanta, Texas designated as family friendly community
Atlanta, Texas designated as Film Friendly Community, governor announces
Shreveport Downtown Development Authority searching for new director
Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority looking to fill director position