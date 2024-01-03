Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Governor John Bel Edwards to deliver farewell address

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening.

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for La. moving forward.

You can watch a stream of the address here or here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Calyn Parker
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish

Latest News

About 100 gallons of some type of acid were spilled at LA 169 and I-49 in Caddo Parish.
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Bossier City Council members failed to advance a proposal Jan. 2, 2024, to outfit the Police...
Bossier City Council narrowly advances new public utilities management services deal
Councilman takes issue with amount of fee increase in public utilities management services deal
Councilman takes issue with amount of fee increase in public utilities management services deal
Cleanup continues after tanker truck spills acid-like liquid at I-49 at LA 169
Cleanup continues after tanker truck spills acid-like liquid at I-49 at LA 169