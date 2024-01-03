Getting Answers
Council members question police chief about crime and what more can be done

“We are constantly looking for ideas to keep our city safe,” Police Chief Wayne Smith says
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese addresses the city's public safety committee Jan. 3....
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese addresses the city's public safety committee Jan. 3. Shreveport Police Department will be getting new body cameras, Tasers and in-vehicle video cameras in about six months, committee members learned.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department should be getting new body cameras and police unit video cameras in the next six months.

Public safety committee members also learned Wednesday (Jan. 3) afternoon that new Tasers are coming as well.

Police Chief Wayne Smith opened the meeting at Government Plaza by reviewing crime in the city in 2023 as compared to 2022.

“Crimes are up just a little bit, but it’s all because of vehicle burglaries,” Smith said. At the same time, he said, the overall violent crime index for 2023 is down from the previous year.

Councilman Grayson Boucher noted that most of the public’s attention is on violent crime, particularly homicides. As for a solution, he told the police chief, “we are just looking for something outside of the box.”

Smith said the Police Department is a member of every area task force that targets violent criminals.

“We are constantly looking for ideas to keep our city safe. And I am open to any ideas that anyone might have,” the police chief said.

This is a developing story and is being updated as warranted.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

