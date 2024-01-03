Bossier City Council narrowly advances new public utilities management services deal

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday (Jan. 2) to advance a new deal for management services of the city’s public utilities department.

The accord with Manchac Consulting would begin June 1 and would cost the city $195,000 a month through May 2028. That amount is an increase over the current fee.

The deal passed for a second reading, but the council remains divided.

Councilman Vince Maggio contends that Manchac Consulting has done a good job for the city. “The people deserve the best. I’ve been with companies, and Manchac is well-known.

“Anything we need like ice breaks and stuff, they give us people what they need,” he continued. “They are out there with them. I’ve been out there with them. And being in a business like that, I see Manchac and that’s what the city needs.”

Councilman Chris Smith agrees to a point but takes issue with the amount of the fee increase.

“Manchac does provide a very good service to the city of Bossier. And our water and sewer department has greatly increased since they’ve taken over the management of it,” he admitted.

“But at the same time, we have police officers, firefighters, city employees who haven’t received ... They’ve received some raises but nothing substantial. And so I think a 33% raise is a big hit. Inflation, of course, is a cause of it; but inflation has hit everybody.”

Below is the 138-page agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which includes the Manchac paperwork as well as a proposal to outfit the Police Department with new body cameras and vehicle video cameras. The latter was not adopted.

