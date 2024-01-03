Getting Answers
Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs

Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Best Buy is stopping all sales of DVDs and Blu-rays.

According to a report last fall from Variety, Best Buy said it would begin phasing out sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both in store and online starting in 2024.

The retailer pledged to continue to sell physical disks through the 2023 holiday season before discontinuing sales in the new year, Variety reported.

Best Buy’s decision to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays leaves Walmart, Target, and Amazon as the biggest retailers to still sell physical discs.

Best Buy will continue to sell video games.

