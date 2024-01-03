Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Stone County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to a news release from ASP.

A suspect has been arrested.

Sheriff Brandon Long requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released, but ASP does plan to hold a news conference “as soon as possible.”

“Information will be released as it becomes available,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hager. “Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support.”

Word of the deputy’s death quickly spread among Arkansas law enforcement and state leaders.

A Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers this evening...

Posted by Greene County Sheriff’s Department - Sheriff Brad Snyder on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

A Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff was killed in the line of duty tonight. Please keep everyone in your...

Posted by Poinsett County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and co-workers of the Stone County Deputy killed in the line of duty.

Posted by Izard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

I am devastated to learn of the loss of a Stone County Deputy. Please keep this department and the entire Stone County...

Posted by Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

K8 News will continue providing updates to this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Calyn Parker
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards to deliver farewell address
About 100 gallons of some type of acid were spilled at LA 169 and I-49 in Caddo Parish.
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Bossier City Council members failed to advance a proposal Jan. 2, 2024, to outfit the Police...
Bossier City Council narrowly advances new public utilities management services deal
Councilman takes issue with amount of fee increase in public utilities management services deal
Councilman takes issue with amount of fee increase in public utilities management services deal