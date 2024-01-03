ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Stone County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to a news release from ASP.

A suspect has been arrested.

Sheriff Brandon Long requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released, but ASP does plan to hold a news conference “as soon as possible.”

“Information will be released as it becomes available,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hager. “Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support.”

Word of the deputy’s death quickly spread among Arkansas law enforcement and state leaders.

A Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers this evening... Posted by Greene County Sheriff’s Department - Sheriff Brad Snyder on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

A Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff was killed in the line of duty tonight. Please keep everyone in your... Posted by Poinsett County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and co-workers of the Stone County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Posted by Izard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

I am deeply saddened to learn that a Stone County Sheriff’s deputy was killed earlier today. Details are still forthcoming, but please join me in praying for the family, friends and colleagues of this fallen deputy. #LawEnforcement #arnews pic.twitter.com/z0OOLEByeN — Attorney General Tim Griffin (@AGTimGriffin) January 3, 2024

I am devastated to learn of the loss of a Stone County Deputy. Please keep this department and the entire Stone County... Posted by Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

K8 News will continue providing updates to this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.