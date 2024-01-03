ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Stone County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to a news release from ASP.
A suspect has been arrested.
Sheriff Brandon Long requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation.
No further details about the incident have been released, but ASP does plan to hold a news conference “as soon as possible.”
“Information will be released as it becomes available,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hager. “Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support.”
Word of the deputy’s death quickly spread among Arkansas law enforcement and state leaders.
K8 News will continue providing updates to this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.