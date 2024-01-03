Another chilly start tomorrow leads to a bright day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Our first weather maker of the year has entered our east Texas counties and it is slowly moving eastward as we speak. It is expected to bring rain showers throughout most of the area with the possibility of a thunderstorm for our extreme southern counites/parishes. These showers look to exit the region by the early morning hours on Wednesday and contribute to a chilly start to the day.

Temperatures waking up tomorrow will most likely be in the 30′s all around the area with some cloud cover mainly around the I-20 corridor. These clouds will clear by the afternoon hours and temperatures only look to reach highs in the mid to upper 50′s once again. It looks to remain calm and dry throughout the night and day on Thursday as well.

Friday holds our next big chance for rain and it looks to be widespread showers and possible non-severe thunderstorms across the region. Friday is most likely looking to be a wash-out so make sure to bring your umbrella and rain jacket heading out the door. The showers may spill into Saturday leaving the rest of the weekend dry and warmer than we saw this past week. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

