7 La. residents sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Seven people from Louisiana have been sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Natchitoches area.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday, Jan. 3 that all seven members have been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 50 g or more of methamphetamine. The final member of the group was sentenced Dec. 23, 2023.

SENTENCING DETAILS

James Christopher Weeks, 51, of Montgomery

20 years, followed by 10 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty Oct. 14, 2022

Savannah Maria Weeks, 31, of Arcadia

6 years, 6 months, followed by 5 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty June 29, 2022

Eric Joseph Sandifer, 36, of Pineville

10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty Nov. 29, 2022

Ashley Danielle Dowden, 39, of Natchitoches

8 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty Aug. 3, 2022

Candiace Shree Bronson, 39, of Alexandria

6 years, 6 months, followed by 5 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty Sept. 26, 2022

Louis V. Jackson, 39, of Natchitoches

30 years, followed by 10 years of supervised release

Only defendant to go to trial

Convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm, and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Convicted April of 2023

Adam James Johnson, 41, of Natchitoches

19 years, 7 months, followed by 5 years of supervised release

Pleaded guilty March 16, 2023

The DOJ says back in March of 2020, drug agents in Natchitoches got info about a group of people selling large amounts of meth in the Natchitoches area. An investigation began. Agents learned James Weeks and his daughter, Savannah, as well as Johnson, Jackson, and Sandifer were major meth distributors in northwest Louisiana. Dowden and Bronson were also working closely with this group, the DOJ says.

Investigators learned James Weeks, who was serving a 16-year prison sentence in the Yazoo City Medium federal prison on a prior drug trafficking conviction, was running a drug trafficking operation from the prison. He was communicating with his daughter, Johnson, and other coconspirators via Facebook Messenger. On March 26, 2020, a K9 officer discovered a package containing meth in Riverside, Calif. that was headed to Weeks’ mother and daughter in Arcadia. Officers found 6 lbs of meth inside the package. Weeks then admitted to agents he had met a supplier through a source at the prison and he was involved in the package being sent to his mother’s home. Weeks introduced these sources to Johnson, who bought meth from them several times, the DOJ reports.

Surveillance was then conducted at Johnson’s home in Natchitoches; agents saw Dowden show up and enter the home. Dowden and Johnson then left in separate cars. They were stopped for a traffic violation and agents recovered drugs in Dowden’s possession. Johnson’s home was later searched, and agents found about 3,720 g of meth in the attic, the DOJ reports. Officials say Dowden hid two large bags of meth in the attic at Johnson’s direction, and also took trips to Dallas with him to buy meth in large quantities. The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory determined the meth found in the attic had a purity level ranging between 89.4 and 98.4%.

Then on March 3, 2020, while on probation, Sandifer was arrested on a drug charge in Oklahoma. Officers responded to his house and found spoke with Sandifer, who said there was meth in a car in his yard; he also reportedly admitted he’d been suing the car for several weeks. A search warrant was executed, and officers found about 127 g of meth, a digital scale, and baggies inside the car. The DOJ says Sandifer also had messages on his phone with Johnson about selling meth in Natchitoches.

Surveillance was also performed at the Motel 6 in Natchitoches and the Best Western in Alexandria. On April 6, 2020, agents saw Jackson pull into the parking lot of the Motel 6 and then leave. Agents search the rooms and found 34 Tramadol pills, a Marlin rifle (model 336CS, caliber 30-30), a SCCY pistol (model CPX-1), and several pieces of paperwork with Bronson’s name on them.

On May 13, 2020, agents saw Savannah Weeks and a man show up at the Best Western in Alexandria and enter a room. Savannah then left and was pulled over in a traffic stop. Agents seized about 132 g of meth from her, the DOJ says.

The room at the Best Western was then searched; Bronson and Jackson were there, officials say. Agents seized about 498 g of meth, $11,300 in cash, and a purse belonging to Bronson. Jackson and Bronson were both arrested. The meth seized was tested for purity; results indicated it was between 89.9 and 92.7% purity.

“The successful investigation by the local and federal law enforcement agents in this case has resulted in over 20 pounds of methamphetamine being taken off the streets of northwest Louisiana,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “These types of investigations take a lot of hard work and man hours to develop, and our communities are much safer after getting these bad actors off the streets. I commend the efforts of these local and federal partners and we will continue to prosecute those who choose to traffic drugs in our district.”

“This investigation, and its subsequent successful prosecutions, were the result of a complete law enforcement team effort,” said Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. “The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force invested significant resources over the past three years and joined with other sheriff’s offices and federal law enforcement partners to take action and remove over 600 grams of methamphetamine from our community. And seven narcotics distributors are now in prison as a result of their dangerous criminal activity.”

“We appreciate the diligent and ongoing effort of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting these cases in federal court,” said Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Jo Harrington. “Some of the defendants, including Johnson, are also facing charges in Natchitoches Parish. I also commend our local law enforcement agencies for their hard work and effort in removing illegal narcotics from our parish.”

