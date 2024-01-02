Getting Answers
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use(SPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Converse woman was arrested Thursday following an anonymous tip to law enforcement.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amber Dawn Castillo, 38, was allegedly viewed smoking methamphetamine on her Snapchat story. Someone reported her anonymously on Dec. 24.

Narcotics agents investigated the case and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Castillo and a search warrant for her home on North Stayton Street in Converse, La. They also acquired the Snapchat video and screenshots showing Castillo smoking methamphetamine with a glass pipe.

On Dec. 28, the warrant was executed. Agents located and seized methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and syringes.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for:

  • Possession of schedule II
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of CDS in a drug free school zone (Castillo’s residence is located just feet away from Converse School)
  • Warrant for Possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia

No bond has been set at this time.

