Very active pattern setting up for the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It still looks like a very active pattern is setting up for the ArkLaTex over the next week with several storm systems lined up and ready to impact the region!

After some sun early this morning, clouds will quickly increase throughout the day as the first storm system approaches the ArkLaTex. After a cold start, temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 50s this afternoon along and south of I-20 with highs only reaching the upper 40s closer to I-30.

The first system that will impact the region will pass well to our south along the Gulf Coast overnight bringing widespread rain to locations along and south of I-20. Areas north will only see spotty showers. This will be a fast mover and should be exiting quickly by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be a quiet period with sunshine returning and temperatures holding steady in the mid 50s both days.

Looking ahead to Friday, a stronger low pressure system will arrive and could bring widespread rain to much of the ArkLaTex and some of this could be heavy at times. It will also be a chilly and raw day with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s!

We get another break this weekend before the strongest storm system of the bunch arrives by the early portions of next week. This one could bring another round of heavy rain and even the potential of some stronger storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this very active pattern ahead!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

