Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shoppers may want to check their refrigerators.

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to a risk of E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22, 2023.

The packaging has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ printed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s marks of inspection.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.

The agency says they have not received any reports of illness, but they do believe the products are still in freezers and refrigerators.

Consumers are being urged to either throw away the product or return it to the store.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Photo: Chris Chadd
Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
ArkLaTex hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt by gunfire after attempted car theft

Latest News

About 100 gallons of some type of acid were spilled at LA 169 and I-49 in Caddo Parish.
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight
Jonathan Wilson, of Benton, La.
Benton man arrested for being in possession of 200+ child porn images
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony