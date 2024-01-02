Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing some traffic issues for drivers Tuesday morning (Jan. 2).

The crash, which involved a vehicle and a tanker truck, happened on LA 169 at I-49. The tanker truck flipped. Hazmat crews with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) are on scene. I-49 is open, however, the southbound exit at this location is closed. LA 169 is currently closed from Haygood Road to the northbound I-49 exit.

About 100 gallons of a type of acid were spilled.

No injuries have been reported. The area could be shutdown as long as 48 hours, officials say.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned tanker truck. (KSLA)

