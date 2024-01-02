Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Speaker Mike Johnson to lead border visit

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - House Speaker Mike Johnson will lead a delegation of House Republicans to Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 3, amid the ongoing border crisis.

Johnson’s office said they will tour migrant processing facilities, meet with local stakeholders, and receive a briefing from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The speaker’s office says the trip is intended to “highlight the ongoing failures of the Biden administration’s border policies.”

Johnson’s trip comes almost two weeks after he called on the president to take immediate executive action at the border and consider the House’s bill, Secure the Border Act of 2023.

Lawmakers returned home for the holidays without a compromise on a solution as border crossings reached a record monthly high in December.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Photo: Chris Chadd
Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
ArkLaTex hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt by gunfire after attempted car theft