Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

KSLA announces changes to programming lineup

KSLA has some changes to its programming starting Jan. 1, 2024.
KSLA has some changes to its programming starting Jan. 1, 2024.(Pexels)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new year is bringing exciting changes to the KSLA programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on 12.2 starting New Year’s Day. With this change, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 12.2 Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV, and more.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on channel 12.2.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in...
THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”(Gray TV)

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to the KTSH lineup.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1 on channel 19.3.

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, Outlaw is a fresh...
From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, Outlaw is a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series.(Gray TV)

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Photo: Chris Chadd
Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
ArkLaTex hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt by gunfire after attempted car theft

Latest News

About 100 gallons of some type of acid were spilled at LA 169 and I-49 in Caddo Parish.
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Forward Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will have 10 of this season's games...
Fox 8, Gray TV stations reach deal to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Calyn Parker
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail