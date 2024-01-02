KSLA announces changes to programming lineup

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new year is bringing exciting changes to the KSLA programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on 12.2 starting New Year’s Day. With this change, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 12.2 Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV, and more.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on channel 12.2.

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to the KTSH lineup.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1 on channel 19.3.

