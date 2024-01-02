First weather maker of the year arrives tomorrow evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! We had a quiet start to the new year with a lot a sunshine throughout the day, but we look to start an active pattern for the next few days. We look to start off tomorrow back under freezing conditions with temperatures as low as 26 in some areas. By tomorrow morning, clouds start to roll into the region and linger in the area for the day. The first weather maker of 2024 arrives tomorrow evening from the west and mainly impacting areas south of I-30 with the most rain totals falling in our southernmost counties/parishes.

These rain showers can become heavy at times but mainly for areas south of I-20. The system looks to leave by the early morning hours on Wednesday and possibly leave behind lingering rain showers around I-30 for the rest of the morning. We return to sunny conditions by the afternoon hours and we won’t expect anymore rain until Friday.

For Thursday, there will be some cloud cover throughout the day as the upper level trough is setting in across the country bring us more rain and possible thunderstorms during the day on Friday. However, the severity of these storms possible are unknown, so check in with us throughout the week for anymore updates on the next system coming through. Have a good evening!

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.