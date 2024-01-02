Getting Answers
A few days of rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Partly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover this afternoon and evening as rain begins to move closer to the ArkLaTex. Highs today will stay cool, the low and mid-50s. Rain looks fairly likely tonight as lows drop to the mid and upper-30s.

The first system that will impact the region will pass well to our south along the Gulf Coast overnight bringing widespread rain to locations along and south of I-20. Areas north will only see spotty showers. This will be a fast mover and should be exiting quickly by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be quiet, with sunshine returning and temperatures holding steady in the mid-50s. Looking ahead to Friday, a stronger low-pressure system will arrive and could bring widespread rain to much of the ArkLaTex and some of this could be heavy at times. It will also be a chilly and raw day with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s! We get another break this weekend before the strongest storm system of the bunch arrives by the early portions of next week. This one could bring another round of heavy rain and even the potential of some stronger storms. Stay tuned for more updates on this very active pattern ahead!

