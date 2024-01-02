Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Photo: Chris Chadd
Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
ArkLaTex hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt by gunfire after attempted car theft

Latest News

A corrections officer in Bowie County, who has been on the job for less than a year, was...
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for trying to bring illegal substances into jail
Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Police Lights Generic
Police release identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River
Grand Bal of Krewe of Highland 2023.
Upcoming Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex for January 2024