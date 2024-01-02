Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Mississippi authorities successfully apprehend man wanted for capital murder

Sammy Patrick has been captured by authorities.
Sammy Patrick has been captured by authorities.(Credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ms. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Sammy Patrick, the man wanted for shooting, killing, and setting an elderly woman on fire on Dec. 30, 2023, has been captured according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by Patrick.

RELATED CONTENT: “Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman”

On Jan. 3, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office warned the public on their Facebook page that Patrick could have traveled into the area while he was on the run.

Today (Jan. 5) SCSO posted on Facebook that they were able to successfully apprehend Patrick.

SCSO thanked the following agencies for assisting with the capture: Louisiana State Police, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshal Service, New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Byram Police Department.

Below is an earlier version of the story.

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi man who shot, killed, and set an elderly woman on fire on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Allegedly the woman was also sexually assaulted.

RELATED CONTENT: “WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire”

According to CPSO’s Facebook page, Sammy Patrick is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for capital murder. This afternoon (Jan. 1) Patrick allegedly robbed a Subway while armed.

Patrick is believed to be driving a stolen black pickup truck with a license plate reading DBW5119.

RELATED CONTENT: “Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi”

Louisiana State Police, CPSO, and Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently searching the area for Patrick.

CPSO requests that if you see Patrick or the vehicle he is suspected to be driving, do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

SCSO is offering $5,000 to the person who can provide information that will lead to Patrick’s arrest.

Anyone with information should call CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or SCSO at (601)-469-1511.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Louisiana Revised Statutes 37:1263, section B, says every other appointed member from each...
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards claims racial discrimination in medical board appointments
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Pilot instructor thankful to come out unscathed after plane crash in Texarkana
Generic arrest image
Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days
The flu, RSV and COVID are sweeping the country right now, increasing the number of people...
RSV, flu cases increasing in NWLA