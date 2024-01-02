Mississippi authorities successfully apprehend man wanted for capital murder

SCOTT COUNTY, Ms. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Sammy Patrick, the man wanted for shooting, killing, and setting an elderly woman on fire on Dec. 30, 2023, has been captured according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by Patrick.

On Jan. 3, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office warned the public on their Facebook page that Patrick could have traveled into the area while he was on the run.

Today (Jan. 5) SCSO posted on Facebook that they were able to successfully apprehend Patrick.

SCSO thanked the following agencies for assisting with the capture: Louisiana State Police, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshal Service, New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Byram Police Department.

Below is an earlier version of the story.

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi man who shot, killed, and set an elderly woman on fire on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Allegedly the woman was also sexually assaulted.

According to CPSO’s Facebook page, Sammy Patrick is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for capital murder. This afternoon (Jan. 1) Patrick allegedly robbed a Subway while armed.

Patrick is believed to be driving a stolen black pickup truck with a license plate reading DBW5119.

Louisiana State Police, CPSO, and Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently searching the area for Patrick.

CPSO requests that if you see Patrick or the vehicle he is suspected to be driving, do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

SCSO is offering $5,000 to the person who can provide information that will lead to Patrick’s arrest.

Anyone with information should call CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or SCSO at (601)-469-1511.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

