Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail

Calyn Parker
Calyn Parker(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A corrections officer in Bowie County has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring banned substances into a jail.

On Dec. 31, 2023 around 9:30 p.m., Calyn Parker, 21, of Queen City, was arrested. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says she tried to bring tobacco and 58.7 grams of marijuana into the Bowie County annex at around 7 p.m. She reportedly brought the substances to give to an inmate.

BCSO says Parker also had two cell phones in her car that were suspected to be provided for inmates as well. She was charged with prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.

Parker had been a corrections officer for less than a year, the sheriff’s office says.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Photo: Chris Chadd
Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
ArkLaTex hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt by gunfire after attempted car theft

Latest News

Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a wreck on LA 169 at I-49 involving an overturned...
Tanker truck overturns, spills acid on LA 169 at I-49 in Caddo Parish
Police Lights Generic
Police release identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Grand Bal of Krewe of Highland 2023.
Upcoming Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex for January 2024