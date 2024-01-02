Getting Answers
Benton man arrested for being in possession of 200+ child porn images

Jonathan Wilson, of Benton, La.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old man was arrested after Bossier deputies located child pornography on his electronic devices.

After Bossier Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip about Jonathan Wilson, of Benton, owning pornography involving juveniles, deputies arrested him for one count of pornography involving juveniles. Wilson was later found to be in possession of 243 child porn images after forensic downloads of his electronic devices, according to officials with BSO.

Wilson was arrested and has been charged with a total of 244 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Max.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Bond has been set at $1,200,000.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

