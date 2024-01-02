NEW ORLEANS (NOLA NOW) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2024 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area.
Jan 6
|Krewe of Joan of Arc
|French Quarter
|7 p.m.
|Société Des Champs Elysée
|French Quarter
|7:30 pm.
|Phunny Phorty Phellows
|Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
|7 p.m.
|Funky Uptown Krewe
|Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
|follows Phunny Phorty Phellows
|Fools of Misrule
|Covington
|6 pm.
|Mande Kings Day
|Mandeville
|3 pm.
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Jan 14
|NOLA East
|Nefertiti
|1PM
|Jan 20
|Marigny/French Quarter
|Chewbacchus
|7PM
|Jan 26
|Slidell
|Titans
|6:30PM
|Jan 26
|Marigny/French Quarter
|Boheme
|7PM
|Jan 27
|Slidell
|Poseidon
|6PM
|Jan 27
|Marigny/French Quarter
|Krewe de Vieux
|6:30PM
|Jan 27
|Marigny/French Quarter
|Krewedelusion (may move to Sunday 28th)
|
|Jan 28
|Slidell
|Antheia
|1PM
|Jan 28
|Marigny
|'Tit Rex
|4:30PM
Fri., Feb. 2
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 2
|Uptown
|Oshun
|6PM
|Feb 2
|Uptown
|Cleopatra
|6PM
|Feb 2
|Uptown
|Alla
|7PM
|Feb 2
|Mandeville
|Eve
|7PM
|Feb 2
|Metairie
|Excalibur
|7PM
Sat., Feb. 3
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 3
|St. Benard
|Nemesis
|1PM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Pontchatrain
|11:30AM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Legion of Mars
|12:30PM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Choctaw
|2PM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Freret
|3:30PM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Sparta
|5:30PM
|Feb 3
|Uptown
|Pygmalion
|6:30PM
|Feb 3
|Metairie
|MadHatters
|5PM
|Feb 3
|Covington
|Olympia
|6PM
Sun., Feb. 4
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 4
|Uptown
|Femme Fatale
|11AM
|Feb 4
|Uptown
|Carrollton
|12:30PM
|Feb 4
|Uptown
|King Arthur
|1:30PM
|Feb 4
|Metairie
|Atlas
|4PM
|Feb 4
|Metairie
|Caerus
|5PM
|Feb 4
|Slidell
|Dionysus
|1PM
Mon., Feb. 5
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 5
|West Bank
|Music
|6PM
Tues., Feb. 6
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 6
|West Bank
|Culinary Queens
|6PM
Wed., Feb. 7
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 7
|Uptown
|Druids
|6:15PM
|Feb 7
|Uptown
|Nyx
|7PM
|Feb 7
|West Bank
|Nandi
|6PM
Thurs., Feb. 8
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 8
|Uptown
|Babylon
|5:30PM
|Feb 8
|Uptown
|Chaos
|6:15PM
|Feb 8
|Uptown
|Muses
|6:30PM
|Feb 8
|Metairie
|Symphony
|6:30PM
Fri., Feb. 9
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 9
|Uptown
|Hermes
|5:30PM
|Feb 9
|Uptown
|d'Etat
|6:30PM
|Feb 9
|Uptown
|Morpheus
|7:30PM
|Feb 9
|Slidell
|Selene
|6PM
Sat., Feb. 10
|Date
|Krewe
|Location
|Time
|Feb 10
|West Bank
|NOMTOC
|10:45AM
|Feb 10
|Uptown
|Iris
|11AM
|Feb 10
|Uptown
|Tucks
|12:30PM
|Feb 10
|Mid-city
|Endymion
|4:15PM
|Feb 10
|Kenner
|Isis
|6:30PM
Sun., Feb. 11
|Date
|Krewe
|Location
|Time
|Feb 11
|Uptown
|Okeanos
|11AM
|Feb 11
|Uptown
|Mid-City
|Noon
|Feb 11
|Uptown
|Thoth
|Noon
|Feb 11
|Uptown
|Bacchus
|5:15PM
|Feb 11
|Metairie
|Athena
|5:30PM
Lundi Gras, Feb. 12
|Date
|Krewe
|Location
|Time
|Feb 12
|Uptown
|Proteus
|5:15PM
|Feb 12
|Uptown
|Orpheus
|6PM
|Feb 12
|Metairie
|Centurions
|6:30PM
Mardi Gras, Feb. 13
|Date
|Location
|Krewe
|Time
|Feb 13
|Uptown
|Zulu
|8AM
|Feb 13
|Uptown
|Rex
|10:30AM
|Feb 13
|Uptown
|Elks Orleans (Follows)
|
|Feb 13
|Uptown
|Crescent City (Follows)
|
|Feb 13
|Metairie
|Argus
|11AM
|Feb 13
|Metairie
|Elks Jeff (Follows)
|
|Feb 13
|Covington
|Bogue Falaya
|10AM
*All dates and information are subject to change.
Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.