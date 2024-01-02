NEW ORLEANS (NOLA NOW) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2024 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area.

Jan 6

Krewe of Joan of Arc French Quarter 7 p.m. Société Des Champs Elysée French Quarter 7:30 pm. Phunny Phorty Phellows Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) 7 p.m. Funky Uptown Krewe Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) follows Phunny Phorty Phellows Fools of Misrule Covington 6 pm. Mande Kings Day Mandeville 3 pm.

Date Location Krewe Time Jan 14 NOLA East Nefertiti 1PM Jan 20 Marigny/French Quarter Chewbacchus 7PM Jan 26 Slidell Titans 6:30PM Jan 26 Marigny/French Quarter Boheme 7PM Jan 27 Slidell Poseidon 6PM Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewe de Vieux 6:30PM Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewedelusion (may move to Sunday 28th) Jan 28 Slidell Antheia 1PM Jan 28 Marigny 'Tit Rex 4:30PM

Fri., Feb. 2

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 2 Uptown Oshun 6PM Feb 2 Uptown Cleopatra 6PM Feb 2 Uptown Alla 7PM Feb 2 Mandeville Eve 7PM Feb 2 Metairie Excalibur 7PM

Sat., Feb. 3

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 3 St. Benard Nemesis 1PM Feb 3 Uptown Pontchatrain 11:30AM Feb 3 Uptown Legion of Mars 12:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Choctaw 2PM Feb 3 Uptown Freret 3:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Sparta 5:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Pygmalion 6:30PM Feb 3 Metairie MadHatters 5PM Feb 3 Covington Olympia 6PM

Sun., Feb. 4

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 4 Uptown Femme Fatale 11AM Feb 4 Uptown Carrollton 12:30PM Feb 4 Uptown King Arthur 1:30PM Feb 4 Metairie Atlas 4PM Feb 4 Metairie Caerus 5PM Feb 4 Slidell Dionysus 1PM

Mon., Feb. 5

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 5 West Bank Music 6PM

Tues., Feb. 6

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 6 West Bank Culinary Queens 6PM

Wed., Feb. 7

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 7 Uptown Druids 6:15PM Feb 7 Uptown Nyx 7PM Feb 7 West Bank Nandi 6PM

Thurs., Feb. 8

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 8 Uptown Babylon 5:30PM Feb 8 Uptown Chaos 6:15PM Feb 8 Uptown Muses 6:30PM Feb 8 Metairie Symphony 6:30PM

Fri., Feb. 9

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 9 Uptown Hermes 5:30PM Feb 9 Uptown d'Etat 6:30PM Feb 9 Uptown Morpheus 7:30PM Feb 9 Slidell Selene 6PM

Sat., Feb. 10

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 10 West Bank NOMTOC 10:45AM Feb 10 Uptown Iris 11AM Feb 10 Uptown Tucks 12:30PM Feb 10 Mid-city Endymion 4:15PM Feb 10 Kenner Isis 6:30PM

Sun., Feb. 11

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 11 Uptown Okeanos 11AM Feb 11 Uptown Mid-City Noon Feb 11 Uptown Thoth Noon Feb 11 Uptown Bacchus 5:15PM Feb 11 Metairie Athena 5:30PM

Lundi Gras, Feb. 12

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 12 Uptown Proteus 5:15PM Feb 12 Uptown Orpheus 6PM Feb 12 Metairie Centurions 6:30PM

Mardi Gras, Feb. 13

Date Location Krewe Time Feb 13 Uptown Zulu 8AM Feb 13 Uptown Rex 10:30AM Feb 13 Uptown Elks Orleans (Follows) Feb 13 Uptown Crescent City (Follows) Feb 13 Metairie Argus 11AM Feb 13 Metairie Elks Jeff (Follows) Feb 13 Covington Bogue Falaya 10AM

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.