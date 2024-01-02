Getting Answers
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA NOW) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2024 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area.

Jan 6

Krewe of Joan of ArcFrench Quarter7 p.m.
Société Des Champs ElyséeFrench Quarter7:30 pm.
Phunny Phorty PhellowsUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)7 p.m.
Funky Uptown KreweUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)follows Phunny Phorty Phellows
Fools of MisruleCovington6 pm.
Mande Kings DayMandeville3 pm.
Date Location Krewe Time
Jan 14 NOLA East Nefertiti 1PM
Jan 20 Marigny/French Quarter Chewbacchus 7PM
Jan 26 Slidell Titans 6:30PM
Jan 26 Marigny/French Quarter Boheme 7PM
Jan 27 Slidell Poseidon 6PM
Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewe de Vieux 6:30PM
Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewedelusion (may move to Sunday 28th)
Jan 28 Slidell Antheia 1PM
Jan 28 Marigny 'Tit Rex 4:30PM

Fri., Feb. 2

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 2 Uptown Oshun 6PM
Feb 2 Uptown Cleopatra 6PM
Feb 2 Uptown Alla 7PM
Feb 2 Mandeville Eve 7PM
Feb 2 Metairie Excalibur 7PM

Sat., Feb. 3

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 3 St. Benard Nemesis 1PM
Feb 3 Uptown Pontchatrain 11:30AM
Feb 3 Uptown Legion of Mars 12:30PM
Feb 3 Uptown Choctaw 2PM
Feb 3 Uptown Freret 3:30PM
Feb 3 Uptown Sparta 5:30PM
Feb 3 Uptown Pygmalion 6:30PM
Feb 3 Metairie MadHatters 5PM
Feb 3 Covington Olympia 6PM

Sun., Feb. 4

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 4 Uptown Femme Fatale 11AM
Feb 4 Uptown Carrollton 12:30PM
Feb 4 Uptown King Arthur 1:30PM
Feb 4 Metairie Atlas 4PM
Feb 4 Metairie Caerus 5PM
Feb 4 Slidell Dionysus 1PM

Mon., Feb. 5

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 5 West Bank Music 6PM

Tues., Feb. 6

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 6 West Bank Culinary Queens 6PM

Wed., Feb. 7

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 7 Uptown Druids 6:15PM
Feb 7 Uptown Nyx 7PM
Feb 7 West Bank Nandi 6PM

Thurs., Feb. 8

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 8 Uptown Babylon 5:30PM
Feb 8 Uptown Chaos 6:15PM
Feb 8 Uptown Muses 6:30PM
Feb 8 Metairie Symphony 6:30PM

Fri., Feb. 9

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 9 Uptown Hermes 5:30PM
Feb 9 Uptown d'Etat 6:30PM
Feb 9 Uptown Morpheus 7:30PM
Feb 9 Slidell Selene 6PM

Sat., Feb. 10

Date Krewe Location Time
Feb 10 West Bank NOMTOC 10:45AM
Feb 10 Uptown Iris 11AM
Feb 10 Uptown Tucks 12:30PM
Feb 10 Mid-city Endymion 4:15PM
Feb 10 Kenner Isis 6:30PM

Sun., Feb. 11

Date Krewe Location Time
Feb 11 Uptown Okeanos 11AM
Feb 11 Uptown Mid-City Noon
Feb 11 Uptown Thoth Noon
Feb 11 Uptown Bacchus 5:15PM
Feb 11 Metairie Athena 5:30PM

Lundi Gras, Feb. 12

Date Krewe Location Time
Feb 12 Uptown Proteus 5:15PM
Feb 12 Uptown Orpheus 6PM
Feb 12 Metairie Centurions 6:30PM

Mardi Gras, Feb. 13

Date Location Krewe Time
Feb 13 Uptown Zulu 8AM
Feb 13 Uptown Rex 10:30AM
Feb 13 Uptown Elks Orleans (Follows)
Feb 13 Uptown Crescent City (Follows)
Feb 13 Metairie Argus 11AM
Feb 13 Metairie Elks Jeff (Follows)
Feb 13 Covington Bogue Falaya 10AM

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

