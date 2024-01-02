1st Mardi Gras parade of 2024 ready to roll in Natchitoches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season quickly approaching and one of the first parades is set to roll this weekend in Natchitoches!

The Krewe of Excellence is ready to celebrate. King Oghale Eleyae and Queen Syvia Crosby joined KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 2 to share what attendees can expect.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

History of Krewe

Expected turnout

Community outreach

Parade route

Grand Bal

The parade begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 on 1 Caldwell Drive.

