Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float ready to roll in Pasadena parade

2024 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena
2024 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena(Bill Sherman | Louisiana Office of Tourism)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float will roll along the streets of Pasadena, Cali., during the 135th Rose Parade on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The La. Office of the Lieutenant Governor announced the state’s float won the Showmanship Award for the second year in a row.

“We’re very excited to kick off the Louisiana Office of Tourism 2024 Year of Music campaign with this recognition,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Showmanship Award represents showmanship and entertainment.

Louisiana has been participating in the Rose Parade for three years. In 2022, the float received the Wrigley Legacy Award for outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment.

According to officials, the Louisiana Office of Tourism Explore Louisiana float encourages people from around the world to visit the state.

This year’s float features a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and lots of purple, green, and gold. Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton will perform as the float rolls.

