Lafayette Marine security guard dies on duty in Congo

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A Marine security guard from Lafayette stationed in the Republic of the Congo has died.

First reported by the Marine Corps Times, 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Nicholas Maurice Dural died on Dec. 19. His mother, Kimberly Dural, confirmed the report with 7NEWS.

Dural served at the U.S. embassy in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo since April. A squad leader in boot camp, his drill instructors and comrades praised him for his leadership.

Lafayette marine security guard dies on duty in Congo(Kimberly Dural)

Kimberly says her son stayed busy while overseas. He studied psychology through online college and organized the embassy’s Marine Corps birthday ball in November.

Long determined to join the Marines, Dural looked to head to boot camp after high school but chose to go to college after his sisters cried about the idea. When college didn’t work out, he worked on tugboats on the Mississippi River. He would later resign to join the Marines.

The Marine Corps has yet to comment on Dural’s death.

