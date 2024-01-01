Getting Answers
CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana welcomes first baby of 2024

Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS...
Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital.(CHRISTUS)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana welcomed its first baby of the year at CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Izzabella was the first baby born in 2024 in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital. Officials with the hospital system say she was born at 11:21 a.m. in Texarkana and was delivered by Dr. AnnMarie Ledley.

She was born to parents, Jacquelyn and Dusty Lansdell.

