CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana welcomes first baby of 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana welcomed its first baby of the year at CHRISTUS St. Michael.
Izzabella was the first baby born in 2024 in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital. Officials with the hospital system say she was born at 11:21 a.m. in Texarkana and was delivered by Dr. AnnMarie Ledley.
She was born to parents, Jacquelyn and Dusty Lansdell.
