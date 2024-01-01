CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana welcomes first baby of 2024

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana welcomed its first baby of the year at CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Izzabella was the first baby born in 2024 in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital. Officials with the hospital system say she was born at 11:21 a.m. in Texarkana and was delivered by Dr. AnnMarie Ledley.

She was born to parents, Jacquelyn and Dusty Lansdell.

Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital. (CHRISTUS)

Baby Izzabella was born Jan. 1, 2024, making her the first baby born this year in a CHRISTUS Northeast Texas hospital. (CHRISTUS)

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.