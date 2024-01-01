Active weather pattern as 2024 begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first day of 2024 is starting on a quiet note, but that’s not something that is expected to last. Several weather makers will bring multiple chances for rain during the first week of the new year.

For the rest of today look for sunny skies and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

We’ll start off tonight clear, but expect to see some clouds moving in by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold with a freeze expected as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day Tuesday, but any chance for rain is expected to hold off until after sunset. Temperatures will be cool again with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rain will spread in across parts of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Areas around and south of I-20 look wettest with as much as half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain possible.

Any lingering showers will wrap up early in the day Wednesday with decreasing clouds expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will again only reach the mid 50s for highs.

Sunny and dry weather returns Thursday, but again the calm weather will be short-lived with widespread rain expected to return Friday and likely linger into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday, but may not get out of the 40s on Friday or Saturday. We’ll briefly dry out on Sunday before more rain settles in early next week.

Have a Happy New Year’s Day!

--Jeff

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.