Active pattern ahead for the first week of 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! As we look ahead to the first full week of 2024, it looks like a very active pattern is setting up for the ArkLaTex with several storm systems lined up and ready to impact the region!

For today though, things are looking quiet behind a weak cold front that moved through last night. We should see plenty of sunshine regionwide but it will be cooler behind the front with highs ranging from the upper 40s along and north of I-30 to the low and mid 50s elsewhere. A north breeze at 10-15 mph will make it feel even cooler at times.

Clouds will quickly increase on Tuesday as the first storm system approaches the ArkLaTex and temperatures will climb into the mid 50s. This next system will pass well to our south along the Gulf Coast Tuesday night bringing widespread rain to locations along and south of I-20 but it’s a fast mover and should be exiting quickly by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be a quiet period with sunshine returning and temperatures holding steady in the mid 50s both days.

Looking ahead to Friday, a much stronger low pressure system will arrive and could bring widespread rain along with windy conditions to much of the ArkLaTex starting Friday afternoon and lasting into Saturday. In addition, it looks quite chilly with highs Friday only in the 40s! Stay tuned for more updates on this throughout the week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.