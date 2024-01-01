Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Active pattern ahead for the first week of 2024

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! As we look ahead to the first full week of 2024, it looks like a very active pattern is setting up for the ArkLaTex with several storm systems lined up and ready to impact the region!

For today though, things are looking quiet behind a weak cold front that moved through last night. We should see plenty of sunshine regionwide but it will be cooler behind the front with highs ranging from the upper 40s along and north of I-30 to the low and mid 50s elsewhere. A north breeze at 10-15 mph will make it feel even cooler at times.

Clouds will quickly increase on Tuesday as the first storm system approaches the ArkLaTex and temperatures will climb into the mid 50s. This next system will pass well to our south along the Gulf Coast Tuesday night bringing widespread rain to locations along and south of I-20 but it’s a fast mover and should be exiting quickly by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be a quiet period with sunshine returning and temperatures holding steady in the mid 50s both days.

Looking ahead to Friday, a much stronger low pressure system will arrive and could bring widespread rain along with windy conditions to much of the ArkLaTex starting Friday afternoon and lasting into Saturday. In addition, it looks quite chilly with highs Friday only in the 40s! Stay tuned for more updates on this throughout the week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal in Caddo sheriff case
Broken Windshield
Victim hurt during gunfire after attempted car theft
Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in Shreveport's...
Fire decimates home in Southern Trace
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
Arklatex Weekend: Bring in the New Year 2024
Ring in the new year with live music, fireworks in Shreveport-Bossier

Latest News

Several storm systems lined up this week
Matt's morning weather update
2024 starts off cooler than average
Warm and comfortable to end 2023
2024 starts off cooler than average
CJ's Sunday evening weather update
Wrapping up 2023 with a cold front on the way!
CJ's Sunday afternoon weather update