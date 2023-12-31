Getting Answers
Warm and comfortable to end 2023

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Although we continue to receive a chilly start to the day today, our weather is shaping out to be feeling amazing by the afternoon hours. Temperatures look to maximize in the upper 60′s to the south of I-20 and most spots north of I-30 will struggle to hit the 60-degree mark. However, more cloud cover is expected throughout the day today than yesterday that will cause a few obstructions to sunlight.

Going out tonight will be chilly once again and clouds look to clear, but southerly flow causes clouds to return just after midnight and possibly cause a pop-up shower or two to appear for our extreme southern zones in eats Texas and central Louisiana. These showers remain harmless and may not even appear, but low end rain chances are in effect for counties surrounding Sabine County and parish.

We will be in more of a rainy pattern to start the new year with a wave of showers expected to move in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and another on Friday that may spill into Saturday. As of right now, widespread rain is expected on both of those instances so get ready for much needed rain fall for the region. Have a great rest of your day (year)! :)

