Victim hurt during gunfire after attempted car theft

Broken Windshield
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An armed victim caught two men allegedly attempting to steal his vehicle.

On Dec. 30, at 6:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a shots fired report on the 5100 block of South Lakeshore Drive, at the Summer Pointe apartments. When officers arrived, they discovered that a man discovered two men allegedly breaking into his car.

The victim was armed and held the suspects at gunpoint at first but then let the suspects flee. As they were fleeing in a dark gray Kia/Nissan, the suspects fired multiple times at the victim striking other cars in the parking lot.

Due to the gunfire, the victim received a minor cut to the face from a bullet fragment and/or glass.

