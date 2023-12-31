Louisiana Democratic Party issues statement after Supreme Court denies appeal Caddo sheriff case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the Supreme Court refused to hear the case and a new election date was set, the Democratic Party chairwoman released a statement.

On Dec. 30, after the Louisiana Supreme Court refused to hear the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s election case on Dec. 28, and the new election date was set for March 23, Democratic Party chairwoman Katie Bernhardt speaks on the issue.

“Protecting our democracy has never been more important, because as we saw in the election of Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, Republicans don’t like to accept when they have lost. Instead of following the will of the people, they simply use money and influence to attempt to overturn fair and lawful election results,” says Bernhardt.

Bernhardt claims that the information submitted by the Nickelson team is misleading.

“They stated that two people voted twice, but what they failed to highlight is that the two people who voted twice were both registered Republicans who served in leadership positions for the Republican Party,” Bernhardt clarifies. “The Louisiana Democratic Party will stand with Sheriff-Elect Whitehorn and the voters of Caddo Parish. In every election, the candidate with the most votes wins. We don’t get to throw a tantrum and seek to overturn the will of the people if we don’t like the results of an election.”

The new election will be held despite the re-count showing Whitehorn as the victor due to Nickelson’s suit. Bernhardt is concerned that the next election will be challenged too.

“January 6, 2021 showed us how far Republicans are willing to go when they don’t get the results they want. Will he challenge the results again, when Whitehorn wins for a third time,” asks Bernhardt.

The Louisiana Democratic Party stands for the will of the people and a fair election process. The votes have been counted, and re-counted, and Sheriff-Elect Whitehorn is the victor. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and join with the people of Caddo Parish and Sheriff-Elect Whitehorn to make sure his victory is what democracy looks like. A free and fair democracy doesn’t look like marching in the streets shouting “You will not replace us," nor does it look like the storming of the United States Capital. We must get back to respecting the will of the people and the election process, win or lose.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.