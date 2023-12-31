Fire decimates home in Southern Trace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire left a two-story home heavily damaged, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

On Dec. 30, at 5:03 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a reported house fire on the 11000 block of Belle Rose Circle in the Southern Trace community. When firefighters first arrived, they reported smoke and flames visible from a two-story house.

SFD began to combat the flames from the interior but had to move outside as a defensive strategy. Firefighters deployed a platform ladder truck as the structure of the house collapsed, leaving the home heavily damaged by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

It took the efforts of 28 SFD firefighters and two units from Caddo Parish Fire District 5 to bring the fire under control by 6:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the home is currently under investigation.

