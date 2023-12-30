Upcoming Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex for January 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - The Mardi Gras season is about to kick off in the ArkLaTex!

Here’s a list of 2024 events and the details we’ve compiled for you to enjoy!

On Jan 6, starting at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, the Krewe of Centaur invites the public to attend its 12th Night Party.

Attendees will enjoy:

Open bar

BYO snacks

Music by DJ Faze

A surprise guest appearance

Table decorating contest

Tickets:

For adults - $65

Under the age of 18 - $40

Purchase your tickets at https://kreweofcentaur.org/cevent/twelfth-night/.

On Jan. 6, the Krewe of Hebe will be hosting its Krazy Hat Party for the kick-off of the carnival season at the Historic Jefferson Hotel, 124 West Austin Street, Jefferson, Texas. Wear your craziest hat and come enjoy the company of the krewe.

Activities:

Food

Drink

Crazy hats

Information about Krewe of Hebe

RSVP by visiting the event page on Facebook or emailing Kreweofhebe@gmail.com

On Jan, 12, starting at 7 p.m., the Krewe of Nemesis is holding its grand ball at the Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Drive, Springhill, Louisiana. This year’s theme is Night at the Museum.

Tableau starts at 8 p.m.

Activities:

Formal attire

Food

Music

BYOB

Tickets: $75

On Jan. 18, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., the nonprofit, Geux 4 Kids is holding its tasting event to benefit the program. The organization provides support, encouragement, education, and activities for all foster and adoptive children in Louisiana.

Location: Centar Den, 531 Aero Drive, Shreveport.

Activities:

Cash bar

Complimentary king cake daiquiri

Entertainment by Windstorm

Tickets:

$50 per person and $75 per couple.

Purchase tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/48dC6rD.

On Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Elders is holding its Grande Bal XXVI at the LeBossier Event Center, 4000 Industrial Drive, Bossier City. This year’s theme is Storybook Reunion.

Activities:

Cash bar

Food

Music by Only Function

Dress: Black tie optional

Schedule of events:

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Buy yours by visiting https://bit.ly/48gVIeH.

Elders members - $50

Non-members - $80

On Jan. 20, The Krewe of Centaur is holding its Grand Bal XXXII at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Activities:

Open bar

Music by Chee-Weez

Food

Meal served after Tableau:

Loaded mac with shrimp

Pork loin with slider buns

Fried tenders with sweet fire sauce

Meatpies

Egg quiche

Desserts, including golden apple tarts

Tickets:

Purchase tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/48AToid.

Adults $110 in advance ($150 at the door)

Child (16 and under): $60 in advance ($85 at the door)

On Jan, 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Springhill Street Annual Mardi Gras Parade will be held at the end of Main Street in Springhill, Louisiana.

The floats will make their way up Main, turn right onto Clinic Street at the Express Tax & Title office, make their way South on First Street back to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

Entertainment will be found under the big top, including:

Food trucks

New flavors

Face painting

Caricature drawings

Mardi Gras decor & music

Dancing

On Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Atlas is holding its grand bal at the LeBossier Event Center, 4000 Industrial Drive, Bossier City.

Activities:

Buffet dinner

Cash Bar

Tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $90, purchase at https://bit.ly/3NMLPx7.

On Jan. 27, the Bossier Arts Council and East Bank District are hosting the East Bank Mardi Gras Market at the 600 block of Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, to kick off the season. Bring the Whole Family for a Fun Night full of Lights and Beads!

Activities:

Music

Market Vendors

Food Trucks

More!

On Jan. 27, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Gemini is holding its big party as they reveal their XXXV royal court in a glittering tableau at the Hilton Shreveport, 104 Market Street.

2024 royalty:

King Roger Lites

Queen Amy Reeves

Duke of Arkansas, Alex Anderson

Duchess of Arkansas, Amanda Herrington

Duke of Louisiana, Cole Guthrie

Duchess of Louisiana, Mindy Guthrie

Duke of Texas, Steven Bailey

Duchess of Texas, Linda Bailey

Princes: Parker Allums, Cameron Jordan, William Smith

Princesses: Julia Claire Guthrie, Aubrey Weir, Sydney Weir

Tickets:

$125 + $ 3.13 service fee

Purchase tickets at https://www.kreweofgemini.com/event-details/gemini-xxxv-grand-bal

On Jan. 28, starting at 3 p.m., the Krewe of Demeter will roll its parade. Staging for the Floats begins at 10 a.m. at the Dave Means 4H Barn, in Grand Cane, Louisiana.

Activities:

Food vendors

Family-friendly parade

Great throws

Tailgating encouraged

See the route at www.kreweofdemeter.com.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 on 1 Caldwell Drive in Natchitoches.

