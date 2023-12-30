Getting Answers
Upcoming Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex for January 2024

Grand Bal of Krewe of Highland 2023.
Grand Bal of Krewe of Highland 2023.(Ryan and Brittney Hazelton)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - The Mardi Gras season is about to kick off in the ArkLaTex!

Here’s a list of 2024 events and the details we’ve compiled for you to enjoy!

Krewe of Centaur’s 12th Night Party

On Jan 6, starting at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, the Krewe of Centaur invites the public to attend its 12th Night Party.

Attendees will enjoy:

  • Open bar
  • BYO snacks
  • Music by DJ Faze
  • A surprise guest appearance
  • Table decorating contest

Tickets:

  • For adults - $65
  • Under the age of 18 - $40

Purchase your tickets at https://kreweofcentaur.org/cevent/twelfth-night/.

Krazy Hat Party

On Jan. 6, the Krewe of Hebe will be hosting its Krazy Hat Party for the kick-off of the carnival season at the Historic Jefferson Hotel, 124 West Austin Street, Jefferson, Texas. Wear your craziest hat and come enjoy the company of the krewe.

Activities:

  • Food
  • Drink
  • Crazy hats
  • Information about Krewe of Hebe

RSVP by visiting the event page on Facebook or emailing Kreweofhebe@gmail.com

Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal

On Jan, 12, starting at 7 p.m., the Krewe of Nemesis is holding its grand ball at the Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Drive, Springhill, Louisiana. This year’s theme is Night at the Museum.

Tableau starts at 8 p.m.

Activities:

  • Formal attire
  • Food
  • Music
  • BYOB
  • Tickets: $75

King Cakes & Cocktails

On Jan. 18, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., the nonprofit, Geux 4 Kids is holding its tasting event to benefit the program. The organization provides support, encouragement, education, and activities for all foster and adoptive children in Louisiana.

Location: Centar Den, 531 Aero Drive, Shreveport.

Activities:

  • Cash bar
  • Complimentary king cake daiquiri
  • Entertainment by Windstorm

Tickets:

$50 per person and $75 per couple.

Purchase tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/48dC6rD.

Krewe of Elders Grande Bal XXVI

On Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Elders is holding its Grande Bal XXVI at the LeBossier Event Center, 4000 Industrial Drive, Bossier City. This year’s theme is Storybook Reunion.

Activities:

  • Cash bar
  • Food
  • Music by Only Function
  • Dress: Black tie optional

Schedule of events:

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Buy yours by visiting https://bit.ly/48gVIeH.

  • Elders members - $50
  • Non-members - $80

Centaur Grand Bal XXXII

On Jan. 20, The Krewe of Centaur is holding its Grand Bal XXXII at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Activities:

  • Open bar
  • Music by Chee-Weez
  • Food

Meal served after Tableau:

  • Loaded mac with shrimp
  • Pork loin with slider buns
  • Fried tenders with sweet fire sauce
  • Meatpies
  • Egg quiche
  • Desserts, including golden apple tarts

Tickets:

Purchase tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/48AToid.

  • Adults $110 in advance ($150 at the door)
  • Child (16 and under): $60 in advance ($85 at the door)

Mardi Gras on Main Street

On Jan, 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Springhill Street Annual Mardi Gras Parade will be held at the end of Main Street in Springhill, Louisiana.

The floats will make their way up Main, turn right onto Clinic Street at the Express Tax & Title office, make their way South on First Street back to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

Entertainment will be found under the big top, including:

  • Food trucks
  • New flavors
  • Face painting
  • Caricature drawings
  • Mardi Gras decor & music
  • Dancing

Krewe of Atlas’ Grand Bal XVI Grand Illusion

On Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Atlas is holding its grand bal at the LeBossier Event Center, 4000 Industrial Drive, Bossier City.

Activities:

  • Buffet dinner
  • Cash Bar
  • Tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $90, purchase at https://bit.ly/3NMLPx7.

2024 East Bank Mardi Gras Market

On Jan. 27, the Bossier Arts Council and East Bank District are hosting the East Bank Mardi Gras Market at the 600 block of Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, to kick off the season. Bring the Whole Family for a Fun Night full of Lights and Beads!

Activities:

  • Music
  • Market Vendors
  • Food Trucks
  • More!

Krewe of Gemini’s Grande Bal XXXV

On Jan. 27, starting at 6 p.m., the Krewe of Gemini is holding its big party as they reveal their XXXV royal court in a glittering tableau at the Hilton Shreveport, 104 Market Street.

2024 royalty:

  • King Roger Lites
  • Queen Amy Reeves
  • Duke of Arkansas, Alex Anderson
  • Duchess of Arkansas, Amanda Herrington
  • Duke of Louisiana, Cole Guthrie
  • Duchess of Louisiana, Mindy Guthrie
  • Duke of Texas, Steven Bailey
  • Duchess of Texas, Linda Bailey
  • Princes: Parker Allums, Cameron Jordan, William Smith
  • Princesses: Julia Claire Guthrie, Aubrey Weir, Sydney Weir

Tickets:

Krewe of Demeter Parade

On Jan. 28, starting at 3 p.m., the Krewe of Demeter will roll its parade. Staging for the Floats begins at 10 a.m. at the Dave Means 4H Barn, in Grand Cane, Louisiana.

Activities:

  • Food vendors
  • Family-friendly parade
  • Great throws
  • Tailgating encouraged

See the route at www.kreweofdemeter.com.

Krewe of Excellence Parade

The parade begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 on 1 Caldwell Drive in Natchitoches.

