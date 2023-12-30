Ring in the new year with live music, fireworks in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Plenty of big events are set to ring in 2024!

The new year is fast approaching and plenty of events are happening this weekend for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). Check out these four great events, each with live music and drinks.

Arklatex Weekend: Bring in the New Year 2024 (Louisiana Downs)

Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m., at Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack, 8000 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

Style Entertainment takes to the Lobby Stage and leads the party through to the new year. Attendees will then enjoy a free fireworks show over the racetrack.

The area’s only free family-friendly fireworks show Fireworks start right after the clock strikes midnight

Adult beverages and up to $2,024 in free play in hourly drawings for adults

Live band and D.J.

Don’t forget to catch the traditional New Year’s Day meal on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be serving the traditional meal of ham, cabbage, black-eyed peas, and cornbread at The Inside Rail



Arklatex Weekend: Bring in the New Year 2024 (The Noble Savage)

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Noble Savage Shreveport, 417 Texas St. in Shreveport

Ring in the new year with the band 10 Degrees Down on one of the biggest indoor stages in town.

10 Degrees Down will be performing on the biggest indoor stage in town A local band that plays pop/rock/country songs while incorporating songs of their own

Complimentary champagne toast at midnight

No cover charge

Family-friendly environment

Arklatex Weekend: Bring in the New Year 2024 (The Hollow Decks)

Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. at Margaritaville Casino, 777 Margraritaville Way in Bossier City.

Enjoy a live performance by the well-known band The Hollow Decks as you rock out into the new year.

Hollow Decks will be taking the stage Local favorite band playing hit ‘90s song covers

Champagne toast

Party favors provided

$25 entry fee @ Ticketmaster

