Ring in the new year with live music, fireworks in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Plenty of big events are set to ring in 2024!
The new year is fast approaching and plenty of events are happening this weekend for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). Check out these four great events, each with live music and drinks.
New Year’s Eve @ Louisiana Downs
Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m., at Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack, 8000 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.
Style Entertainment takes to the Lobby Stage and leads the party through to the new year. Attendees will then enjoy a free fireworks show over the racetrack.
- The area’s only free family-friendly fireworks show
- Fireworks start right after the clock strikes midnight
- Adult beverages and up to $2,024 in free play in hourly drawings for adults
- Live band and D.J.
- Don’t forget to catch the traditional New Year’s Day meal on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- They’ll be serving the traditional meal of ham, cabbage, black-eyed peas, and cornbread at The Inside Rail
New Year’s Eve Party with 10 Degrees Down
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Noble Savage Shreveport, 417 Texas St. in Shreveport
Ring in the new year with the band 10 Degrees Down on one of the biggest indoor stages in town.
- 10 Degrees Down will be performing on the biggest indoor stage in town
- A local band that plays pop/rock/country songs while incorporating songs of their own
- Complimentary champagne toast at midnight
- No cover charge
- Family-friendly environment
New Year’s Eve with The Hollow Decks
Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. at Margaritaville Casino, 777 Margraritaville Way in Bossier City.
Enjoy a live performance by the well-known band The Hollow Decks as you rock out into the new year.
- Hollow Decks will be taking the stage
- Local favorite band playing hit ‘90s song covers
- Champagne toast
- Party favors provided
- $25 entry fee @ Ticketmaster
