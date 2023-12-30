Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

More than 100 boy scouts gather in Miller Co. for annual winter camp

Lonna Johnson says around 150 Scouts are making Camp Preston Hunt home for the next two days.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A group of Scouts are learning how to work with iron as part of classes being offered at the annual Boy Scouts of America Caddo Area Council Winter Camp. The camp helps Scouts earn merit badges as they grow in the program.

“Working on over 30 merit badges ranging from cooking merit badge, metal work, traffic safety, fingerprint, camping, backpacking, a little bit of everything,” said Lonna Johnson, staff adviser for the event, which is being held in Miller County at Camp Preston Hunt.

Johnson says around 150 Scouts are making Camp Preston Hunt home for the next two days.

“We try to give Scouts the opportunity to earn these merit badges. They have a mixture of Eagle Scout merit badges and fun merit badges which teaches them life skills and character development,” Johnson said.

The Caddo Area Council covers eight counties in Arkansas and Texas, but Scouts from other areas are attending this camp as well, including Daylon Singletary from Stonewall, La.

“This week it has been pretty cold. I love being on Scouts. It has taught me a lot. I’ve progressed in life with Scouts. It has made me a better person,” said Singletary.

Classes at the camp are being taught by volunteers who are certified merit badge instructors.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash with 18-wheeler
Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler
Louisiana Supreme Court
Secretary of State confirms new election date in Caddo sheriff race after Supreme Court refuses to hear case
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Two teen girls were found safe after going missing in Texarkana.
Texarkana police: Two missing girls found safe
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot

Latest News

Shreveport attorney analyzes La. Supreme Court’s decision to deny Whitehorn’s appeal
Shreveport attorney analyzes La. Supreme Court’s decision to deny Whitehorn’s appeal
2024 is coming!
Louisiana Downs preparing for free New Year’s Eve celebration
Mansfield State Historic Site
Guided hike to take place at Mansfield State Historic Site
The Louisiana Supreme Court building on Royal Street in New Orleans.
Justice explains why he opposes Louisiana Supreme Court redistricting map