More than 100 boy scouts gather in Miller Co. for annual winter camp

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A group of Scouts are learning how to work with iron as part of classes being offered at the annual Boy Scouts of America Caddo Area Council Winter Camp. The camp helps Scouts earn merit badges as they grow in the program.

“Working on over 30 merit badges ranging from cooking merit badge, metal work, traffic safety, fingerprint, camping, backpacking, a little bit of everything,” said Lonna Johnson, staff adviser for the event, which is being held in Miller County at Camp Preston Hunt.

Johnson says around 150 Scouts are making Camp Preston Hunt home for the next two days.

“We try to give Scouts the opportunity to earn these merit badges. They have a mixture of Eagle Scout merit badges and fun merit badges which teaches them life skills and character development,” Johnson said.

The Caddo Area Council covers eight counties in Arkansas and Texas, but Scouts from other areas are attending this camp as well, including Daylon Singletary from Stonewall, La.

“This week it has been pretty cold. I love being on Scouts. It has taught me a lot. I’ve progressed in life with Scouts. It has made me a better person,” said Singletary.

Classes at the camp are being taught by volunteers who are certified merit badge instructors.

