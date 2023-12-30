Louisiana Downs preparing for free New Year’s Eve celebration

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bring in 2024 with us!

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack invites the community to come out and enjoy a free event.

People of all ages can enjoy live music inside the venue. Outside, a fireworks display will light up the sky to welcome the new year. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. pm Sunday.

“We do make it for the kids as well with the fireworks. We’re going to have party favors going to be great music, and it’ll be a full-on family event for everybody,” said Roxanne Tanner, Louisiana Downs racing ambassador.

The fireworks show starts on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

