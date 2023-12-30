The last weekend of 2023 brings sunny and warmer conditions!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the last weekend of 2023! Can you believe it? We end this year with one last warming trend with temperatures reaching the upper 60′s and maybe the lower 70′s in some spots as a result of southerly flow throughout the weekend. By early morning New Years Day, some spots south of I-20 may receive a couple of showers as well.

Today’s conditions consist of temperatures reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the area with mainly sunny skies with the exception of a few clouds passing by SW Arkansas. We look to get a break from the freezing overnight conditions while this warming trend persists, but it will still be pretty chilly out there with lows still mainly in the 30′s

Conditions are expected to remain comfortable for this weekend and throughout the rest of the forecast period despite the sort of rainy start we will have in 2024. Another wave of showers looks to enter by Tuesday afternoon and at the end of next week as well. We will have more details as we get closer, but enjoy the comfortable and beautiful conditions we have to end 2023!

