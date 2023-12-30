Getting Answers
Guided hike to take place at Mansfield State Historic Site

Mansfield State Historic Site
Mansfield State Historic Site(P.J. Hahn | Louisiana Office of State Parks)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to start 2024 off strong, hiking may be the perfect activity for you.

Amy Boone, who is the park manager at the Louisiana Department of Culture Recreation and Tourism, joined KSLA on Dec. 29 to tell us more about the activity.

The guided hike will begin Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Mansfield State Historic Site, located at 15149 Highway 175 in Mansfield, La. The hike will be about a mile long.

Mansfield State Historic Site
Mansfield State Historic Site(PJ Hahn | Louisiana Office of State Parks)
North Toledo SP Trail
North Toledo SP Trail(Louisiana Office of State Parks)

Boone was asked:

  • Has the Mansfield Historic Site participated in this program before?
  • Can you tell us about the site?
  • What will people see during the hike?
  • What items should you bring?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

