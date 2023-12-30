Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Warriors are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 13-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.1.

The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dante Exum is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 121.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (quad), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.