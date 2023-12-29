Warming trend expected by the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! The work week ends with cooler-feeling morning temperatures and mainly clear conditions throughout the day. We will be near or below freezing to start out this morning across the area, but we are only expected to experience temperatures in the 50′s across the area today. It will also be a bit breezy and will make it feel a bit cooler than what temperatures actually are.

We look to get warmer as we go into the weekend with temperatures entering the 60′s in some spots and still remaining mostly clear throughout the day. The windy conditions will tend to die down for the weekend promoting more comfortable conditions. Our next highest chance for rain comes just after the ball drops on New Years Day with a couple of showers for our southernmost regions.

Things look to return back to calm and dry before more rain showers are expected by Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. These showers could turn heavy at times, but the severity of this system is very low at the moment. We will continue to track out its severity and timing as we get closer to the event. Have a great Friday and let’s wrap up the last few days of 2023 in great fashion!

