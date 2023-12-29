Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Warming trend expected by the weekend

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! The work week ends with cooler-feeling morning temperatures and mainly clear conditions throughout the day. We will be near or below freezing to start out this morning across the area, but we are only expected to experience temperatures in the 50′s across the area today. It will also be a bit breezy and will make it feel a bit cooler than what temperatures actually are.

We look to get warmer as we go into the weekend with temperatures entering the 60′s in some spots and still remaining mostly clear throughout the day. The windy conditions will tend to die down for the weekend promoting more comfortable conditions. Our next highest chance for rain comes just after the ball drops on New Years Day with a couple of showers for our southernmost regions.

Things look to return back to calm and dry before more rain showers are expected by Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. These showers could turn heavy at times, but the severity of this system is very low at the moment. We will continue to track out its severity and timing as we get closer to the event. Have a great Friday and let’s wrap up the last few days of 2023 in great fashion!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Caddo man dies in collision with 18-wheeler
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Louisiana Supreme Court
Louisiana Supreme Court refuses to hear Whitehorn’s appeal in Caddo sheriff race dispute
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Cool and dry conditions expected for your Friday
CJ's Friday morning weather update
Warmer tomorrow and into the weekend
Warmer to close out 2023
Warmer tomorrow and into the weekend
Austin's Thursday Night Weather Update
Warmer, but still cool tomorrow
Austin's Thursday Afternoon Weather Update