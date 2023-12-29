Getting Answers
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Food influencer Keith Lee, who boasts over 15 million followers on TikTok, has ranked his top eight stops on his five-month “Keith Lee and Family” food tour.

Coming in at number one was New Orleans, where Lee’s stop at Kajunlicious arguably single-handedly propelled the Gentilly restaurant into another echelon of popularity among locals and tourists alike.

@keith_lee125

Ranking Our Food Stops Of 2023 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound - Keith Lee

“As a Texan, I am 94% ok with New Orleans beating us,” one user commented.

Lee’s review of Kajunlicious brought droves of people from all around willing to stand in a line wrapped around the building for an hour or more at times to try their lamb chops, catfish, wings, and more.

How one TikTok review put New Orleans' Kajunlicious Food Therapy on the map
How one TikTok review put New Orleans' Kajunlicious Food Therapy on the map

Rounding out Lee’s top eight was:

  • Houston
  • Chicago
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles
  • Detroit
  • New York
  • Atlanta

“As a Houstonian, the only city I believe could ever beat us is New Orleans, so I am on board with this list,” another commented.

